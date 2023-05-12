Home  >  News

DOH declares local transmission of omicron subvariant 'Arcturus'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 13 2023 03:13 AM

The detection of 3 more cases of omicron subvariant Arcturus prompts the Philippine health department to declare its local transmission. Raphael Bosano with the details.—The World Tonight, ANC, May 12, 2023
