Comelec yet to receive substitution docs for P3PWD party-list

Former Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has not yet received any document for the substitution of the nominees of the Pamilya, Pasyente, at Persons with Disabilities (P3PWD) party-list.

"Per latest info, the Law Department has not yet received any document pertaining to withdrawal and substitution of nominees for PWD PL," said Comelec acting spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco.

The nominees of the P3PWD on record are Grace S. Yaneza, Ira Paulo Pozon, Marianne Heidi Fullon, Peter Jonas David, and Lili Grace Tiangco.

Former Comelec commissioner Rowena Guanzon is not on the list even if she actively and visibly campaign for the party-list group.

Laudiangco said should all the nominees in record resign, the poll body will have to decide on the replacements.

"I believe this has happened in the past and I believe the procedure was the commission will conduct a hearing on this," Laudiangco said.

Guanzon is not among the nominees and the Comelec has not yet proclaimed the winners of the party-list elections but on her Facebook page, Guanzon has claimed victory.

“P3PWD received 383k votes. Wala tayo gaanong makinarya at unang sabak ng ating partylist pero nakakuha tayo 383,139 votes. Salamat sa inyo mga anak at kapatid! Hindi natin magagawa ito kung hindi dahil sa tulong ninyo lahat. Tuloy ang laban. Tuloy ang pagsisilbi natin sa bayan at mga PWD at seniors. Tulungan nyo ako, Keep the faith. I love you all!” Guanzon said on her FB Page.

In a subsequent post, Guanzon said, “Sa pagbubukas ng session, we will adopt VP Leni's pending bill sa Congress!”

Then on May 12, she posted her picture with the caption, “Back to work! From Commissioner to Congresswoman.“