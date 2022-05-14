MANILA - Former Commission on Elections commissioner Rowena Guanzon defended her meeting with Leyte 1st District Rep. Martin Romualdez, cousin of presumptive president Bongbong Marcos, and shaking Sandro Marcos' hand on Saturday.

Guanzon, who is part of the P3PWD partylist, said the group needs to work with other lawmakers.

"Mga [a]nak, wala tayong mapapasang batas and budget para sa mga PWD kung hindi tayo magtratrabaho with them. Hindi puwedeng kontra lang nang kontra," Guanzon, who actively campaigned for Vice President Leni Robredo in the presidential race, said in Facebook post.

She said she will not hesitate to call out anomalies in the incoming administration.

"Suportahan natin ang magagandang programa pero hindi magdadalawang isip na batikusin ang mali. Wala akong utang na loob sa kanila, kayo ang nagluklok sa akin dito," she said.

Guanzon drew flak on social media, as she was listed among the members of the Partylist Coalition Foundation who endorsed Romualdez.

She later clarified that she was only a guest at the gathering.

She also posed for a photo with Romualdez, and posted it on Twitter with the caption: "Speaker M. Romualdez We must rally under one flag."

Romualdez’s office said Guanzon is from P3PWD or Pamilya, Pasyente, at Persons With Disabilities party-list, a group she actively campaigned for during Robredo's campaign sorties. However, Guanzon is not one of their nominees.

However, she posted on social media with the caption “Back to work! From Commissioner to Congresswoman.“

Guanzon earlier called out fellow Commissioner Aimee Ferolino over allegedly delaying the release of their division’s ruling on the disqualification case against Marcos Jr. -- subsequently baring that she would vote to bar him from running.