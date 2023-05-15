A vendor passes by a mural depicting the COVID-19 pandemic along Pedro Gil, Manila on May 10, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines recorded 12,414 COVID-19 cases last week, up 31 percent in daily infections, the Department of Health said Monday.

From May 8 to 14, the daily average of COVID-19 cases has increased to 1,773, the agency said.

Of the latest infections, some 53 cases were considered severe or critical, the DOH's latest case bulletin showed.

As of Sunday, some 437 cases or 8.8 percent of total COVID-19 admissions were in severe and critical condition, the agency added.

At least 394 or 18.8 percent of intensive care unit beds for COVID patients were occupied. The non-ICU bed utilization rate was at 21.7 percent.

No death occurred from May 1 to 14, the DOH said.

Based on the DOH's COVID-19 Tracker, the Philippines has 15,891 active COVID-19 cases as of May 14.

More than 3 years since the pandemic broke out, some 4.1 million coronavirus infections were logged in the country. Some 66,453 people have died from the disease.

The World Health Organization has declared that the COVID-19 no longer constitutes a global health emergency.

But the DOH called on the public not to be complacent as the pandemic is not yet over.

Filipinos are urged to continue wearing mask in high-risk settings, isolate when sick and get vaccinated and boosted.

