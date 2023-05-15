Passengers line up for the EDSA Bus Carousel at Roosevelt Station in Quezon City on April 25, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The weekly COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila climbed to 25.4 percent as of May 13, according to pandemic monitor OCTA Research.

OCTA Research fellow Dr. Guido David said Sunday night the capital region's positivity rate increased by 2.7 points from the 22.7 percent logged on May 6.

Positivity rate refers to the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come out positive.

The World Health Organization recommends a 5-percent threshold for COVID-19 positivity rate.

OCTA's David said high positivity rates were also observed in parts of Luzon.

Bataan - 20.2 percent

Batangas - 33.7 percent

Benguet - 20.3 percent

Bulacan - 25.2 percent

Camarines Sur - 46.5 percent

Cavite - 36.9 percent

Isabela - 36.6 percent

Laguna - 29.9 percent

Oriental Mindoro - 29.5 percent

Pampanga - 24.8 percent

Quezon - 42.7 percent

Rizal - 44.4 percent

In the Visayas, high positivity rates were seen Aklan and Leyte, David added.

Aklan - 56.9 percent

Leyte - 21 percent

The Department of Health previously said it does not consider the positivity rate as the "sole criterion" in monitoring the country's COVID-19 situation.

The agency said there are many factors or measures to consider as to an area’s increase in COVID-19 cases.

"This means metrics such as transmission rate, contact rate, and longer durations of infectiousness are not sole drivers of transmission and increases in cases," the DOH said in a statement this month.

For the agency, the public should focus on the healthcare utilization rates and hospital admissions.

The Philippines on Sunday recorded 2,109 new coronavirus infections, raising its tally to 4,115,202. Of the figure, some 15,891 are active COVID-19 cases.

