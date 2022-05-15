MANILA - Metro Manila and dozens of other areas nationwide will remain under the loosest of the 5-tier COVID-19 Alert Level system until the end of the month, Malacañang announced on Sunday.
Acting Palace spokesperson Martin Andanar said the following areas would be under Alert Level 1. This, amid the presence of the more transmissible omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 in the capital region and tourist spot Puerto Princesa.
LUZON
- Abra
- Apayao
- Kalinga
- Mountain Province
- Baguio City
- Kiangan, Ifugao
- Ilocos Norte
- Ilocos Sur
- La Union
- Pangasinan
- Dagupan City
- Batanes
- Cagayan
- Isabela
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Quirino
- City of Santiago
- Aurora
- Bataan
- Bulacan
- Nueva Ecija
- Pampanga
- Tarlac
- Zambales
- Angeles City
- Olongapo City
- Batangas
- Cavite
- Laguna
- Rizal
- Lucena City
- Marinduque
- Oriental Mindoro
- Romblon
- Puerto Princesa City
- Albay
- Catanduanes
- Naga City
- Balud, Masbate
- Irosin, Sorsogon
VISAYAS
- Aklan
- Capiz
- Guimaras
- Iloilo
- Bacolod City
- Iloilo City
- Siquijor
- Cebu City
- Lapu-Lapu City
- Mandaue City
- Calape, Bohol
- Garcia Hernandez, Bohol
- San Isidro, Bohol
- San Miguel, Bohol
- Alcoy, Cebu
- Borbon, Cebu
- Oslob, Cebu
- Pilar, Cebu
- Santander, Cebu
- Tudela, Cebu
- Bacong, Negros Oriental
- Dauin, Negros Oriental
- Valencia (Luzarriaga), Negros Oriental
- Zamboanguita, Negros Oriental;
- Biliran
- Eastern Samar
- Southern Leyte
- Ormoc City
- Tacloban City
- Tarangnan, Samar
- Zumarraga, Samar
MINDANAO
- Zamboanga City
- Mahayag, Zamboanga del Sur Diplahan, Zamboanga Sibugay
- Bukidnon
- Camiguin
- Misamis Occidental
- Misamis Oriental
- Cagayan de Oro City
- Iligan City
- Davao City
- Surigao del Sur
- Butuan City
- Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat
- Upi, Maguindanao
Under the lowest pandemic level, establishments and public transportation can operate at full capacity, while schools can also implement in-person classes.
The following areas, meanwhile, were placed under Alert Level 2 from XX until May 31:
LUZON
- Benguet
- Ifugao
- Quezon Province
- Occidental Mindoro
- Palawan
- Camarines Norte
- Camarines Sur
- Masbate
- Sorsogon
VISAYAS
- Antique
- Negros Occidental
- Bohol
- Cebu Province
- Negros Oriental
- Leyte
- Northern Samar
- Western Samar
MINDANAO
- City of Isabela
- Zamboanga del Sur
- Zamboanga del Norte
- Zamboanga Sibugay
- Lanao del Norte
- Davao del Norte
- Davao del Sur
- Davao Oriental
- Davao de Oro
- Davao Occidental
- General Santos City
- North Cotabato
- Sarangani
- Sultan Kudarat
- South Cotabato
- Agusan del Norte
- Agusan del Sur
- Dinagat Islands
- Surigao del Norte
- Basilan
- Cotabato City
- Lanao del Sur
- Maguindanao
- Sulu
- Tawi-Tawi
Under Alert Level 2, casinos, horse racing, cockfighting and operation of cockpits, lottery and betting shops are banned, unless authorized by the COVID-19 task force or the Office of the President.
Philippines reported 175 new cases on Saturday, less than 200 for the 13th straight day, ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido said.
The number of active cases, 3,008, is the lowest since April 5, 2020, he added.
