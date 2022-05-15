Members of the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) assist commuters taking public transportation on Commonwealth-Litex Road in Quezon City on April 08, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Metro Manila and dozens of other areas nationwide will remain under the loosest of the 5-tier COVID-19 Alert Level system until the end of the month, Malacañang announced on Sunday.

Acting Palace spokesperson Martin Andanar said the following areas would be under Alert Level 1. This, amid the presence of the more transmissible omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 in the capital region and tourist spot Puerto Princesa.

LUZON

Abra

Apayao

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Baguio City

Kiangan, Ifugao

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Dagupan City

Batanes

Cagayan

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

City of Santiago

Aurora

Bataan

Bulacan

Nueva Ecija

Pampanga

Tarlac

Zambales

Angeles City

Olongapo City

Batangas

Cavite

Laguna

Rizal

Lucena City

Marinduque

Oriental Mindoro

Romblon

Puerto Princesa City

Albay

Catanduanes

Naga City

Balud, Masbate

Irosin, Sorsogon

VISAYAS

Aklan

Capiz

Guimaras

Iloilo

Bacolod City

Iloilo City

Siquijor

Cebu City

Lapu-Lapu City

Mandaue City

Calape, Bohol

Garcia Hernandez, Bohol

San Isidro, Bohol

San Miguel, Bohol

Alcoy, Cebu

Borbon, Cebu

Oslob, Cebu

Pilar, Cebu

Santander, Cebu

Tudela, Cebu

Bacong, Negros Oriental

Dauin, Negros Oriental

Valencia (Luzarriaga), Negros Oriental

Zamboanguita, Negros Oriental;

Biliran

Eastern Samar

Southern Leyte

Ormoc City

Tacloban City

Tarangnan, Samar

Zumarraga, Samar

MINDANAO

Zamboanga City

Mahayag, Zamboanga del Sur Diplahan, Zamboanga Sibugay

Bukidnon

Camiguin

Misamis Occidental

Misamis Oriental

Cagayan de Oro City

Iligan City

Davao City

Surigao del Sur

Butuan City

Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat

Upi, Maguindanao

Under the lowest pandemic level, establishments and public transportation can operate at full capacity, while schools can also implement in-person classes.

The following areas, meanwhile, were placed under Alert Level 2 until May 31:

LUZON

Benguet

Ifugao

Quezon Province

Occidental Mindoro

Palawan

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Masbate

Sorsogon

VISAYAS

Antique

Negros Occidental

Bohol

Cebu Province

Negros Oriental

Leyte

Northern Samar

Western Samar

MINDANAO

City of Isabela

Zamboanga del Sur

Zamboanga del Norte

Zamboanga Sibugay

Lanao del Norte

Davao del Norte

Davao del Sur

Davao Oriental

Davao de Oro

Davao Occidental

General Santos City

North Cotabato

Sarangani

Sultan Kudarat

South Cotabato

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Basilan

Cotabato City

Lanao del Sur

Maguindanao

Sulu

Tawi-Tawi

Under Alert Level 2, casinos, horse racing, cockfighting and operation of cockpits, lottery and betting shops are banned, unless authorized by the COVID-19 task force or the Office of the President.

Philippines reported 175 new cases on Saturday, less than 200 for the 13th straight day, ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido said.

The number of active cases, 3,008, is the lowest since April 5, 2020, he added.

