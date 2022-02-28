Home  >  Spotlight

MULTIMEDIA

New guidelines under Alert Level 1

Infographic by Pamela Ramos, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 01 2022 12:49 AM

The new protocols approved by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on February 27, 2022, on the Nationwide Implementation of Alert Level System for COVID-19 Response under Alert Level 1. 

Alert
Read More:  coronavirus   COVID-19   Alert Level 1   IATF   pandemic  