MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo and her three children departed Saturday night for the United States to attend the graduation rites of Jillian, the youngest.

Robredo and her party arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 around 9:30 p.m. for their 11 pm Korean Airline flight.

Vice President Leni Robredo falls in line at the Korean Airline check-in counter on May 14, 2022 for her US flight to attend the graduation of daughter Jillian at the New York University.

Robredo’s entourage queued at the check-in and immigration counters. As a courtesy to government officials, she was offered to use the Airport Presidential lounge. But Robredo declined and instead waited at the departure VIP room with her group.

Robredo has said this was the first time she is able to travel with her family with no work to take care of since the death of her husband, Interior and Local Government Secretary Jesse Robredo, in 2012.

In a Facebook post in January, Robredo shared that Jillian's graduation is scheduled on May 18 at the Yankee Stadium of the New York University.

Robredo announced in 2018 that Jillian was accepted into NYU's BioMolecular Science Program under the Tandon School of Engineering as a scholar.

The other daughters had already completed their respective studies - Tricia, who studied medicine at the Ateneo, and Aika at the Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

It was learned that Robredo is booked to be back in the Philippines after two weeks.

The outgoing vice president said any urgent concerns while she is on leave should be directed to her chief of staff, Boyet Dy. She assured supporters that she would be on top of preparations for the launch of the Angat Buhay NGO in July.

The establishment of the Angat Buhay NGO was made after Robredo failed to win the presidential race.

- Report by Raoul Esperas

