Robredo to fly to US for daughter Jillian's graduation

Vice President Leni Robredo (center) huddles with her daughters Tricia (from left), Aika and Jillian (right) before the debate at the University of Sto. Tomas (UST). VP Leni Media handout/file

MANILA - Vice President Maria Leonor "Leni" Robredo said on Saturday she and her family are flying to the United States to attend her daughter Jillian's graduation.

"We will be gone for a few days to just spend time with family and take a well deserved rest before all of us restart the lives we have put on hold," Robredo said on a social media post.

She noted that this was the first time she is able to travel with her family with no work to take care of since the death of her husband, Interior and Local Government Secretary Jesse Robredo, in 2012.

"We are sorry if we cannot accept the numerous requests for meet ups. We will do that some other time in the future. For now, we just need to spend as much time together," Robredo said.

The outgoing vice president said any urgent concerns should be directed to her chief of staff, Boyet Dy. She also assured supporters that she would be on top of preparations for the launch of the Angat Buhay NGO in July.

"The entire OVP Family is making all the preparations for the official turnover of the office to the duly elected 15th Vice President," Robredo added.

"Again, my most profound gratitude to everyone."

Robredo is behind election rival former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. in the presidential race, gaining 14,822,051 votes compared to the latter's 31,104,175. With more than 98 percent of election returns collected, it is believed Marcos is on track for the presidency.

On Friday, Robredo thanked her supporters for their efforts in helping her campaign, while acknowledging their dismay over the results of the 2022 elections.