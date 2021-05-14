Can vaccinated people stay longer in public places? DOH rejects 'vaccine pass' proposals

A health worker arranges syringes during a mass vaccination program at the Eulogio Amang Rodriguez Institute of Science and Technology (EARIST) in Sampaloc, Manila on Black Saturday, April 3, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday said it was not in favor of issuing "vaccine passes" to those who have received 2 doses of COVID-19 jabs.

A business group earlier pushed for the issuance of special permits that would allow fully vaccinated to people to stay longer in restaurants and other establishments despite health protocols and quarantine restrictions.

"Hindi po kami sang-ayon sa ganiyang pagpapalakad," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an online press conference.

(We are not amenable to that kind of policy.)

"Wala pa ho tayong sufficient evidence to say na ang isang tao with complete doses of vaccine already will have that kind of immunity already na hindi na siya nagkakasakit o makakahawa," she said.

(We don't have sufficient evidence to say that a person with complete doses of the vaccine will have that kind of immunity already wherein he or she will neither be infected nor be infectious.)

COVID-19 vaccine available globally are only capable of "reducing severe infections and hospitalization," she said.

"As to preventing mild to moderate infections, hindi pa rin tayo nagbibigay ng assurance na ganiyan sa ating mga kababayan," she said.

(As to preventing mild to moderate infections, we still cannot give that kind of assurance to our countrymen.)

The Philippines has eased quarantine restrictions in the capital region after the DOH observed a "downward trend" in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the country.

As of May 13, the Philippines reported 6,784 new COVID-19, pushing the country's overall tally to 1,131,467.

