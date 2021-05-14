Bars, cinemas in NCR Plus still can't operate under heightened GCQ: Año

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA— Interior Secretary Eduardo Año on Friday said many leisure establishments are not yet allowed to operate as Metro Manila and nearby provinces Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal and Laguna are set to shift to heightened general community quarantine on May 15.

“Maraming hindi pinayagan d'yan katulad ng mga entertainment venues katulad ng bars, concert halls, cinemas, theater, bawal 'yan. Mga recreational venues, arcades, net cafes, billiards, bawal din 'yan. Sa amusement, parks, fairs, playgrounds, kiddie rides, bawal din. Casino, horse racing, cockfighting, bawal din,” said Interior Secretary Eduardo Año.

Other activities that are not yet allowed under the new quarantine classification are outdoor contact sports, games and scrimmages, indoor sports, courts and venues for indoor tourism and in-person meetings, conferences and exhibitions.

Meanwhile, personal care services and outdoor tourist attractions are allowed to operate at 30 percent capacity.

“Kung magpapagupit ka, walang tanggalan ng mask,” he said.

(If you're getting a haircut, you can't remove your mask.)

Indoor dining in NCR Plus shall be allowed at 20 percent venue or seating capacity while outdoor or al fresco dining shall be at 50 percent.

Baptisms, weddings, funerals and other religious services shall be limited to 10 percent of the venue capacity.

“Ang binabantayan natin dito maiwasan 'yung mass gathering. Maitawid natin ito hanggang dumating ang mga bakuna natin June, July, August. Maraming darating na bakuna pero bago dumating, 'yan may period pa so kailangang itawid natin so kailangang strict implementation nitong GCQ with heightened restrictions,” said Año.

(What we're trying to prevent is mass gathering. If we're able to hold this until the vaccines arrive in June, July, August... many vaccines will arrive, there's a period we have to strictly implement GCQ with heightened restrictions.)

Meanwhile, only authorized persons outside residence (APOR) and essential travel shall be allowed outside the NCR Plus bubble.

“But within the NCR bubble, pinayagan natin 'yung staycation sa edad na pwedeng lumabas, and'yan pa rin tayo sa 18 hanggang 65 years old,” he said.

The DILG chief said that the country is waiting for the arrival of 7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines this month and around 10 to 20 million doses in June.

“Pagka ang bakuna nandyan na, malaki ang laban natin. Konting tiis na lang,” he said.

RELATED VIDEO: