PH posts 6,784 new COVID-19 cases, 137 more deaths

MANILA — The Philippines reported 6,784 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, as the government announced eased lockdown restrictions in most parts of the country starting this weekend.

Friday's additional cases pushed the country's overall tally to 1,131,467, of which 58,986 or 5.2 percent are considered active cases.

There were 137 more people who died due to the disease, increasing the country's death toll to 18,958.

This includes 71 cases first tagged as recovered but turned out to be fatalities, according to the health department.

Recoveries climbed by 2,972 to 1,053,523. The total number of recoveries accounts for 93.1 percent of the country's running tally.

Five laboratories failed to submit data on time.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier approved the recommendation of the inter-agency task force on the country's COVID-19 response that downgraded quarantine classifications in most parts of the Philippines, including the capital region and surrounding provinces where a surge in infections was recorded between March and April.

But ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido earlier in the day pointed out that while the country has seen fewer new COVID-19 cases in the past weeks, the positivity rate nationwide remains high.

The health department last week said that this could also be attributed to the lower testing output of accredited laboratories, which is a "problem."