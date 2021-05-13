Crising weakens further, as it traverses Mindanao

Himawari-8/US NOAA image

MANILA—Tropical depression Crising weakened further, as it traversed Mindanao, state weather bureau PAGASA said Friday.

The state weather bureau, in its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, said Crising weakened further as it neared the Pantaron Mountain Range.

Crising, the country's third storm this year, made landfall over Baganga town, Davao Oriental at 8:20 p.m. Thursday.

It was packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, with gusts of up to 75 kph.

It was last located at 4 p.m. near New Kapalong, Davao del Norte, moving slowly west northwestward.

The following areas were placed under tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1.

VISAYAS

Southeastern portion of Negros Oriental (Dumaguete City, Valencia, Sibulan, Santa Catalina, Siaton, Zamboanguita, Dauin, Bacong)

Siquijor

MINDANAO

the southern portion of Surigao del Sur (Barobo, Tagbina, Hinatuan, City of Bislig, Lingig)

the central and southern portions of Agusan del Sur (Esperanza, San Francisco, Talacogon, San Luis, Rosario, Bunawan, Trento, La Paz, Loreto, Veruela, Santa Josefa)

the northern and central portions of Davao Oriental (Banaybanay, Lupon, Manay, Caraga, Baganga, Cateel, Boston)

Davao de Oro

Davao del Norte

Davao City

the northern portion of Cotabato (Magpet, Arakan, Antipas, President Roxas, Matalam, City of Kidapawan, Kabacan, Carmen, Banisilan, Alamada)

the northern portion of Maguindanao (Buldon, Barira, Matanog)

Lanao del Norte

Lanao del Sur

Misamis Occidental

Bukidnon

the central and western portions of Misamis Oriental (Claveria, Balingasag, Lagonglong, Jasaan, Villanueva, Tagoloan, Cagayan de Oro City, Opol, City of El Salvador, Alubijid, Laguindingan, Gitagum, Libertad, Initao, Naawan, Manticao, Lugait)

the northeastern portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Midsalip, Sominot, Dumingag, Molave, Mahayag, Josefina, Tambulig, Ramon Magsaysay, Aurora, Tukuran, Labangan)

the northeastern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Sergio Osmeña Sr., Katipunan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Jose Dalman, Manukan, Dipolog City, Polanco, Piñan, Mutia, Dapitan City, Sibutad, Rizal, La Libertad)

Crising is expected to light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao City, Cotabato, Maguindanao, Bukidnon, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Misamis Occidental, Zamboanga del Sur, and the northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte Friday.

Isolated to scattered flooding, including flash floods, and rain-induced landslides may be experienced during heavy and prolonged rainfall in landslide and flood-prone areas, PAGASA added.

Crising is expected to move westward and cross Mindanao before emerging over Sulu Sea Friday night. It is expected to further weaken as it traverses the island due to the rugged terrain of Mindanao before it makes another landfall over Palawan by Saturday.

It is also forecast to weaken into a "remnant low" by Saturday prior or during its landfall over Palawan, dissipating afterwards. PAGASA, however, said Crising may be reduced to a remnant low Friday while traversing Mindanao.

