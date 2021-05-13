'Crising' weakens to tropical depression following Davao Oriental landfall

Himawari-8/US NOAA image

MANILA - Tropical cyclone "Crising" weakened into a tropical depression after making landfall in Davao Oriental Thursday night.

The state weather bureau, in its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, said Crising weakened after it made landfall over Baganga town in Davao Oriental at 8:20 p.m.

Crising, moving westward at 20 kilometers per hour (kph), was packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center with gusts of up to 90 kph.

It was last located at 10 p.m. near New Bataan in Davao de Oro.

The following areas were placed under tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1.

VISAYAS

Southeastern portion of Negros Oriental (Dumaguete City, Valencia, Sibulan, Santa Catalina, Siaton, Zamboanguita, Dauin, Bacong)

Siquijor

MINDANAO

the southern portion of Surigao del Sur (Barobo, Tagbina, Hinatuan, City of Bislig, Lingig)

the central and southern portions of Agusan del Sur (Esperanza, San Francisco, Talacogon, San Luis, Rosario, Bunawan, Trento, La Paz, Loreto, Veruela, Santa Josefa)

Davao Oriental

Davao de Oro

Davao del Norte

Davao City

the northern portion of Cotabato (Magpet, Arakan, Antipas, President Roxas, Matalam, City of Kidapawan, Kabacan, Carmen, Banisilan, Alamada)

the northern portion of Maguindanao (Buldon, Barira, Matanog)

Lanao del Norte

Lanao del Sur

Misamis Occidental

Bukidnon

the central and western portions of Misamis Oriental (Claveria, Balingasag, Lagonglong, Jasaan, Villanueva, Tagoloan, Cagayan de Oro City, Opol, City of El Salvador, Alubijid, Laguindingan, Gitagum, Libertad, Initao, Naawan, Manticao, Lugait)

the northeastern portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Midsalip, Sominot, Dumingag, Molave, Mahayag, Josefina, Tambulig, Ramon Magsaysay, Aurora, Tukuran, Labangan)

the northeastern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Sergio Osmeña Sr., Katipunan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Jose Dalman, Manukan, Dipolog City, Polanco, Piñan, Mutia, Dapitan City, Sibutad, Rizal, La Libertad)

Crising is expected to bring moderate to heavy rains over Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao City, Cotabato, Maguindanao, Bukidnon, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Misamis Occidental, Zamboanga del Sur, and the northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte between Thursday night until Friday night.

Isolated to scattered flooding, including flash floods, and rain-induced landslides may be experienced during heavy and prolonged rainfall in landslide and flood-prone areas, PAGASA added.

Crising is expected to move westward and cross Mindanao between Thursday to Friday. It is expected to further weaken as it traverses the island due to the rugged terrain of Mindanao before it makes another landfall over Palawan by Saturday.

