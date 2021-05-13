Parañaque ice plant reports ammonia leak

Photo courtesy of Wheng Hidalgo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— An ice plant in Parañaque City reported an apparent ammonia leak Thursday, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said.

The BFP said the Parañaque Tube Ice Inc ice plant in Barangay San Dionisio, Parañaque has suspended operations due to the chemical leak, while authorities also controlled the stench of ammonia.

Liquid ammonia is used as a refrigerant or coolant for manufacturing purified tube ice.

It is also called anhydrous ammonia, which is commonly used in small amounts as a restorative for fainting or headaches, but may cause similar symptoms when people are exposed directly to large concentrations.

Direct contact can cause irritation at the least or may burn body parts in the event of high exposure.

In early February, an ammonia leak from a cold storage facility in Navotas City killed 2, injured at least 60 others, and prompted evacuation in the surrounding community.

The 2 fatalities, both workers in the ice plant, died after the ammonia tank used in the facility exploded.

More details to follow.

- Report from Wheng Hidalgo, ABS-CBN News