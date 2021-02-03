Navotas mayor orders evacuation in bayside community over ammonia leak

Firemen cordon off and clear the area after an ammonia leak from the T.P. Marcelo Ice Plant and Cold Storage in Navotas on February 3, 2021. Contributed Photo

MANILA (UPDATE) — Navotas City Mayor Toby Tiangco on Wednesday afternoon told residents of a bayside community in the city to evacuate following an ammonia leak in a cold storage facility.

In a tweet, Tiangco told the public to avoid North Boulevard and R-10 Road due to a chemical leak at the T.P. Marcelo Ice Plant and Cold Storage.

Liquid ammonia is used as a refrigerant or coolant for manufacturing purified tube ice.

In an interview on ABS-CBN's Teleradyo, Tiangco said the cold storage facility is a family-owned business.

"First I would disclose.. 'yan po ang pagmamay-ari ng isang korporasyon na mother ko ang isa sa mga may-ari... namana nila 'yan sa lolo ko," he explained.

(This is a corporation owned by my mother, which is one of the owners. They inherited this from my grandfather.)

He was informed about the situation at 4:19 p.m. and advised residents to evacuate as soon as he got the news.

The mayor said authorities from the Bureau of Fire Protection have already arrived in the area.

Ambulances and emergency vehicles were also called nearby.

"Masakit daw sa ilong... kapag malapit sa lugar. The first thing they had to do was ilikas ang mga residente to make sure they are safe. Then pumasok 'yung BFP," he explained.

(They say it hurts in the nose area, according to those who live nearby. Residents were evacuated.)

"Kahit 'yung mga ayaw umalis, sinabihan na umalis na... 'Yung likod po noon ay... high-density (residential area.) 'Yung buong area na 'yun is densely populated," he added.

(Even those who do not want to evacuate were told to do so. The area behind the storage is densely populated.)

He already issued a temporary closure order for the storage facility, he said, but he has yet to verify if authorities already entered the storage to control the leak.

The mayor apologized for the incident and vowed swift action, especially that it belongs to his family.

"Dahil kumpanya 'yan ng mother ko, ako na po ang humihingi ng paumanhin sa nangyari. But we will make sure, kahit kumpanya po 'yan ng kamag-anak ko, sisiguraduhin po natin na kung ano 'yung dapat... dapat mas una sila," he said.

(Because it is my mother's company, I am personally asking for forgiveness with what happened. But even if the storage's owners are related to me, I assure you that they will be held accountable.)

Firemen cordon off and clear the area after an ammonia leak from the T.P. Marcelo Ice Plant and Cold Storage in Navotas on Wednesday. (Contributed Photos)



Liquid ammonia, also called anhydrous ammonia, is commonly used in small amounts as a restorative for fainting or headaches, but may cause similar symptoms when people are exposed directly to large concentrations.

Direct contact can cause irritation at the least or may burn body parts in the event of high exposure.

-- Reports from Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News