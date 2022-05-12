2 unopposed Rizal candidates bag House of Representative seats

MANILA - Reelectionists Rizal 1st District Representative Michael John "Jack" Duavit and former Rizal 2nd District Rep. Romeo Acop have secured sure seats in Congress after running unopposed in the recent polls.

Duavit, who ran under the Nationalist People's Coalition (NPC), has also been the representative for the 12th, 13th, and 14th Congress. According to partial, unofficial results aggregated from Comelec data as of May 12, 2022, 3:17 PM and from 760 election returns, Duavit garnered 308,707 votes.

He is currently the Vice Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations.

Meanwhile, Acop, who was a Congressman from 2010 to 2019, has won as the Representative for the 2nd District of Rizal with 132,519 votes. He also has no opponent in the recent poll.

Acop is under the National Unity Party (NUP).

Acop and Duavit are among the 845 aspirants who were unopposed during the May 2022 polls. For uncontested positions, candidates need only one vote in order to be declared winners.

Rizal is the top 9 in the list of the most vote-rich provinces with 1,601,962 registered voters.

