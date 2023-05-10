President Ferdinand Marcos Jr (L) and Rep. Arnolfo Teves. Composite/File

MANILA—It is “very possible” that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Timor Leste Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak will discuss Rep. Arnolfo Teves’ denied request for political asylum, House Speaker Martin Romualdez said Wednesday.

“Very possible, very probable, yes,” the House Speaker said when asked about the possible discussion on Teves. Romualdez is with Marcos in Indonesia for the 42nd ASEAN Summit.

He said it is unlikely, however, that the President will ask the Timor Leste leader to hand over Teves, who reportedly is still in the neighboring Southeast Asian country.

“I don’t think Pres. Marcos will bring any insistence. I wouldn’t be surprised if he would just acknowledge and thank the Timor Leste leader for the actions taken by his government because it is the right course of action. But Pres Marcos is one who is very, very respectful of protocols and processes and due process, for instance,” Romualdez said.

“He knows that there are processes, and the President would like to at least process this, and protocols be observed,” he added.

Teves is accused of masterminding the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and is also facing multiple complaints in relation to the killing of former Negros Oriental officials, and other complaints of illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

The Department of Foreign Affairs earlier confirmed that Timor Leste rejected his application for political asylum and granted him five days to depart the country.

“Sana naman umuwi na si Cong. Arnie Teves para maging moot na iyong suspension, gusto natin na humarap siya talaga sa charges sa kanya,” Romualdez said.

“Kapag hindi pa siya bumalik, iyong continued defiance sa order natin na tapos na iyong travel authority pati na iyong extension, kung baga may return to work order na nga ako sa kanya, at ayaw pa, kapag nag-lapse iyong 60 days suspension ... At kung hindi [bumalik], maybe there might be another ethics recommendation for further sanctions against Cong. Teves,” he added.

