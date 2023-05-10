Romualdez warns Teves: Come home or risk more sanctions



MANILA — House Speaker Martin Romualdez on Wednesday warned embattled Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves, Jr. of more sanctions if he fails to come back to work at the House of Representatives once his 60-day suspension lapses.

"Should Cong. Arnie continue to defy the return to work order after the lapse of the 60-day period of his suspension, the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges may be constrained to reconvene and consider another possible disciplinary action against him," Romualdez said in a statement.

Romualdez also addressed Teves' bid to seek asylum in Timor Leste, which the country already denied.

"I discourage any attempt by our colleague, Cong. Arnie, to seek refuge in other country and abandon his sworn duty to serve as Member of the House of Representatives," Romualdez said.

Romualdez also told Teves to face investigators, reiterating personal guarantees of the lawmaker's safety.

"Rather than evade investigation by Philippine law enforcement agencies, Cong. Arnie should return home immediately and face the accusation against him. I had repeatedly assured him that the House of Representatives will secure his personal safety upon his return to the Philippines," Romualdez said.

Teves had been linked to the death of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo and other crimes in the province.

