Screengrab from RTVM

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. returned to Manila Thursday evening following his 3-day participation to the 42nd ASEAN Summit held in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia.

In his arrival speech at the Villamor Airbase, Marcos Jr. said he was able to emphasize during his meetings with ASEAN leaders “the importance of upholding the international rules-based system which underpinned regional security, peace and order in the region.”

“I expressed our commitment to the principles of free trade and the multilateral trading systems, called for enhanced support for nano businesses, MSMEs and their integration into the global economy. We continue to work towards long term food and energy security and to address the impacts of climate change amongst other things,” he said.

He likewise called on Myanmar to adhere to the 5-Point Consensus for peace in the country.

The peace plan, adopted by ASEAN leaders last 2021, calls for “an immediate end to violence in the country; dialogue among all parties; the appointment of a special envoy; humanitarian assistance by ASEAN; and the special envoy’s visit to Myanmar to meet with all parties.”

The President, however, said that after two years of “no movement” on the implementation of the peace plan, ASEAN leaders have agreed to “adjust their approach” on the situation in Myanmar.

This includes efforts to “engage Myanmar at every level and to all political factions that are active and are involved in the crisis situation in Myanmar.”

The Philippine leader added he also expressed “deep concern” regarding the humanitarian crisis and the continued economic impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war, which contributes to global food and energy insecurity.”

Marcos Jr. also reaffirmed during the summit the Philippines’ commitment to the peaceful resolution of disputes on the South China Sea and “advocated for a rules based maritime order anchored on 1982 UNCLOS.”

He also expressed support for Timor-Leste’s full ASEAN membership.

Marcos said he is looking forward to continue working with Indonesia, and other ASEAN member states as well as ASEAN’s external partners for the 43rd ASEAN Summit and Related Summits which will be held in Jakarta in September 2023.

“We will meet to advance our shared goals for a peaceful, secure and more prosperous region," he said.

"I believe that the summit was a success and that it charted the new directions that where initiated by the chairman, President Widodo and with the concurrence of all the member states and many new ideas were ventilated and many of those were adopted, and we will hopefully see some progress on the political front and certainly on the economy front,” he said.