Marcos to urge ASEAN leaders to finalize South China Sea code of conduct

Posted at May 10 2023 11:25 PM | Updated as of May 10 2023 11:27 PM

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will push for a quick formulation of the code of conduct in the South China Sea at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Indonesia. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 10, 2023
