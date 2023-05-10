Home > News Marcos to urge ASEAN leaders to finalize South China Sea code of conduct ABS-CBN News Posted at May 10 2023 11:25 PM | Updated as of May 10 2023 11:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will push for a quick formulation of the code of conduct in the South China Sea at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Indonesia. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 10, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight ASEAN ASEAN Summit Indonesia South China Sea code of conduct Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Marcos abroad /sports/05/11/23/seag-tolentino-uy-add-bronzes-to-athletic-teams-haul/news/05/11/23/bakit-napili-ang-dalawang-pinay-na-dumalo-sa-koronasyon-ni-king-charles-iii/entertainment/05/10/23/look-hori7on-members-start-training-in-south-korea/sports/05/10/23/sea-games-myanmar-booters-shut-down-young-azkals/video/sports/05/10/23/ph-boxing-team-advances-to-finals-at-32nd-sea-games