China-swarmed Julian Felipe Reef 'never' in PH possession: Palace

Chinese vessels are seen on March 22, 2021 in the Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the "incursion" violates the Philippines' maritime rights as the vessels are encroaching into Manila's sovereign territory. Photo courtesy of the Armed Forces of the Philippines

MANILA — Malacañang on Tuesday said a Manila-claimed reef that Chinese boats recently swarmed in the West Philippine Sea is far-flung and had "never" been in Philippine possession.

The presence of some 200 Chinese vessels at Julian Felipe Reef reignited since March a maritime dispute between Manila and Beijing, which shuns an arbitral ruling that junked its claims to about 90 percent of the South China Sea, within which is the smaller West Philippine Sea.

Julian Felipe Reef is located approximately 175 nautical miles west of Bataraza, Palawan, well within the country's exclusive economic zone.

"Iyong mga napakadaming fishing boats sa Julian Felipe, iyan po'y napakalayo sa atin... Sa katunayan, ni minsan hindi po natin na-possess 'yan. Napakalayo po n'yan doon sa mga islang ating na-possess," said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

(Those numerous boats at Julian Felipe, those are too far from us. In truth, never did we possess that. It's too far from the islands that we have possessed.)

Roque said Vietnam also has a competing claim to the reef with China.

"Bakit Pilipinas, bakit si President Duterte ang tinatanong kung anong ginagawa niya d'yan? Bakit hindi tanungin ang mga Vietnamese dahil unang-una mas malapit sa kanila 'yan at pangalawa sila talaga ang nag-aagawan sa area na 'yan," he said in a press briefing.

"Bakit ang sisi ibinibigay kay President [Rodrigo] Duterte? Hindi niya maintindihan."

(Why is the Philippines, why is the President being asked about what he does there? Why not ask the Vietnamese because first of all that's nearer to them, and second, they're competing for that? Why is blame given to President Duterte. He cannot understand.)

The Philippine foreign affairs department has filed several protests asking China to pull back its boats, which the coast guard also sought to drive away.

Roque said his latest statement "doesn’t weaken anything" in the Philippine claim to the reef.

"All we’re saying is we were never in possession of that area, and we're making a big thing out of the fact that that area naman was never under our possession," he said.

"Pinalalaki po ‘yan ng ating mga kalaban talaga,"

(Our enemies are making a big deal out of that.)

Retired Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio earlier warned that Filipinos should be "very wary" of what's happening at the Julian Felipe Reef as it may be a prelude to occupation and building of a naval base, like China did on Mischief Reef in 1995.

"They started with saying they just built fishermen shelter on Mischief Reef. Now, Mischief Reef is their air and naval base, they call it their Pearl Harbor in the South China Sea. It’s a huge air and naval base," Carpio said.

Last week, President Duterte challenged Carpio to debate with him on the West Philippine Sea issue. The President later backed out of the face-off after Carpio accepted the challenge.

The President also called the Philippines' arbitral victory against China a piece of "paper", which he said led to nothing.

