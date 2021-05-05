Home  >  News

Philippines Coast Guard drives away Chinese vessels from West PH Sea

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 06 2021 03:17 AM

The Philippine Coast Guard said it drove away 7 intruding Chinese vessels from the West Philippine Sea last month. The move was followed by the Philippines' declaration that it will not recognize China's fishing ban in the area. Willard Cheng has tonight's Top Story. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 5, 2021
