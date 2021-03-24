China incursion in Julian Felipe Reef may be prelude to occupation: Carpio

Chinese vessels are seen on March 22, 2021 in the Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the "incursion" violates the Philippines' maritime rights as the vessels are encroaching into Manila's sovereign territory. Photo courtesy of the Armed Forces of the Philippines

MANILA - Filipinos should be "very wary" of what's happening in Julian Felipe Reef, where around 183 Chinese vessels were moored, as it may be a prelude to occupation and building of a naval base, retired Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio said Wednesday.

Carpio, who was among luminaries that represented Manila before an international tribunal in its case against Beijing, said China cannot park its militia vessels on Julian Felipe Reef "because that is not their exclusive economic zone." There were also no storms around the area as was previously claimed.

He added, this was not the first time this happened because at the same time last year, there were also "hundreds" of Chinese ships parked on the reef.

"The way I look at it, this is a prelude to occupying the Julian Felipe Reef, just like what they did to Mischief Reef in 1995. They started with saying they just built fishermen shelter on Mischief Reef. Now, Mischief Reef is their air and naval base, they call it their Pearl Harbor in the South China Sea. It’s a huge air and naval base," he told ANC's Headstart.

"I’m particularly worried that they will now start claiming, building on Julian Felipe Reef just like what they did on Mischief Reef," he said.

Authorities said the Philippine Coast Guard had reported that about 220 vessels, believed to be manned by Chinese maritime militia personnel, were sighted in line formation at the Julian Felipe Reef on March 7.

Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said 183 vessels were seen on Monday morning in the area that China calls Niu'e Jiao and claims to be part of its Nansha Undao.

The Philippines has since filed a diplomatic protest over their presence at the reef, which is located approximately 175 nautical miles west of Bataraza, Palawan.

Carpio said while it's not immediately clear when exactly China will build on Julian Felipe Reef, "that has been their playbook, that’s what they did to Mischief Reef, Subi Reef, and even in Sandy Cay."

"We should be wary, very wary of what’s happening in Julian Felipe Reef," he said.