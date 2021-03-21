AFP dispatches troops to confirm reports 220 Chinese vessels in West PH Sea

MANILA - The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Sunday said it has dispatched troops to validate the reported sighting of more than 200 Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea.

In a statement, AFP Spokesperson Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo said the AFP has received the report of the Philippine Coast Guard about the sighting of the Chinese vessels.

The AFP Western Command has also dispatched Air Force and Navy assets to "conduct air and maritime sovereignty patrols to further validate the report."

"Appropriate reports were made and forwarded to other agencies of government through the General Headquarters of such monitored number of CMM. These reports are made bases of filing appropriate actions not limited to filing diplomatic protests," Arevalo said.

"The AFP will not renege from our commitment to protect and defend our maritime interest within the bounds of the law," he added.

More than 200 Chinese maritime militia (CMM) vessels were sighted moored in the West Philippine Sea, a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) report showed.

The report, which was received by the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS), showed that the PCG counted around 220 CMM vessels massed at Julian Felipe Reef (Whitsun Reef) on March 7, 2021.

Julian Felipe Reef is a large boomerang shaped shallow coral reef at the northeast of Pagkakaisa Banks and Reefs (Union Reefs), located approximately 175 nautical miles west of Bataraza, Palawan.

"Despite clear weather at the time, the Chinese vessels massed at the reef showed no actual fishing activities and had their full white lights turned on during night time," the national task force said in a statement.

