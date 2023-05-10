Marcos Jr. eyes 'proper trip' to UK

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. answers questions from the media during an ambush interview after landing in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia to attend the 42nd ASEAN Summit on May 09, 2023. Yummie Dingding /PPA POOL

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Tuesday he discussed with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about him going on a “proper trip” to the United Kingdom.

In a press briefing after his arrival to Indonesia for the ASEAN Summit, Marcos was asked about the details of his meeting with the British Prime Minister in London when he attended the royal coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla recently.

He said they started discussing about a proposal from a conglomerate, but they were not able to go over the details further due to the lack of time.

“Sabi ko sa kaniya, there are many opportunities that we have had. In fact, ‘yung kanilang trade representative accompanied me in Gatwick and he reported to the Prime Minister that there is this proposal from the conglomerate… The conglomerate we keep hearing about for the airport. That was why I went to Gatwick,” Marcos told reporters.

“They… Nire-report niya, sabi niya, sana matuloy natin, let’s talk about it, ‘yung ganyan-ganyan. And we won’t be able to do it now because we had maybe seven minutes, six minutes. We can’t do it now but we’ll do a proper trip for you to come to the UK and we’ll talk about it soon. That’s where we ended,” he added.

Marcos also said he discussed politics and the political stability of the United Kingdom with Sunak.

The British Prime Minister also expressed gratitude to the work of the Filipino frontliners in the UK at height of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Marcos.

“Well, this is the same thing that comes up every time I meet with leaders. Nagpapasalamat siya sa magandang trabaho ng mga Pilipino’t Pilipina doon sa NHS (National Health Service) noong pandemic at kung pwede ba nating dagdagan, laging may kasunod na ganyan,” he added.