Reelectionist Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama was proclaimed the winner of the mayoral race by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday.

“My heart is full of gratitude for all your support,” Rama said in a speech.

Rama led the race with at least 226,000 votes, based on partial, unofficial results aggregated from Comelec data as of 5:47 p.m. His rivals included the wife of former mayor Tomas Osmeña, Margot Osmeña, and vice mayor Dave Tumulak.

Rama took his oath as mayor of Cebu City in November last year following the death of his predecessor, Edgardo Labella.

Rama also served as mayor from 2010 to 2013, and as vice mayor for 3 terms before this.

During his speech, he offered a minute of silence for deceased mayor Labella.

“We will make Cebu City the Queen City of the South again,” he said.

Rama is the grandson of Don Vicente Rama, who is known as the "father" of Cebu City.

