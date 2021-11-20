Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael Rama takes his oath as mayor before Justice Gabriel Ingles. Video screengrab from Mike Rama Facebook Page

Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael Rama took his oath of office as mayor on Saturday morning, a day after the death of city mayor Edgardo Labella.

Rama and Councilor Dondon Hontiveros both took their oaths for the position of mayor and vice mayor respectively, in front of Justice Gabriel Ingles.

Under the ruling of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), ascension of position follows after the death in the executive department.



Rama clarified that they are not disrespecting the wake of Labella.



“This is not how we wanted to take the reins of the city government. But me and Vice Mayor Dondon have to look over the operations of the city,” said Rama.

The new mayor disclosed that they will be fielding former councilor Joy Pesquera to replace Hontiveros’ vacancy in the council.

Pesquera is a lawyer and has sat as councilor for the city for multiple terms. She also ran for the House of Representatives but lost in 2019.

For Hontiveros, he did not expect to become vice mayor.

“It never occurred to me,” he said.

He plans to continue the work started by Labella’s term and work closely with Rama.

Meanwhile, Rama added that as he sits in this new position, he will review the 10-point agenda made by his predecessor and start his strategic planning from there.

He will also keep on advocating for the vaccination of individuals in the city, most especially city employees.

Last week, he announced that their bonuses will not be released if not everyone is fully vaccinated. This was followed by a “bonanza” raffle for those whose who have taken their COVID-19 shots.

- Report from Annie Perez-Gallardo