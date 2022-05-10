MANILA - Thousands of Filipinos overseas took part in the recently concluded presidential polls with the hope that their votes could propel their bets to the country's top executive posts.

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Commissioner Marlon Casquejo earlier said there were 1,697,21 registered voters overseas.

Here's how OFs voted from clustered precincts globally:

AMERICA

In the region, where 44 percent of the 200 clustered precincts have been transmitted as of 2:47 p.m on May 10, former Senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr is leading the presidential race with 28,610 votes. Vice President Leni Robredo is behind with a total of 21,426.

Partial and unofficial presidential and vice-presidential results from the US. Screenshot

Vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte Carpio, meanwhile, has a significant lead over Senator Francis Pangilinan at number 2.

Tally for the region includes OF votes from Brazil, Canada and Mexico, among others.

ASIA PACIFIC

Meanwhile, in overseas voters in various countries in the Asia Pacific, Marcos is leading by a huge gap with a total of 145,117 votes while Robredo garnered 31,253.

This reflects 74.76 percent of election results from 311 clustered precincts out of the 416 total.

Partial unofficial result from the Asia Pacific Region. Screenshot

Australia, India, Cambodia, Brunei, Thailand, New Zealand, Pakistan, China, Lao, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Taiwan and Singapore are among the countries included in the tally.

EUROPE

Marcos also appears to dominate the poll results in Europe, where 36.88 percent of election results or 59 out of the 150 clustered precincts have been transmitted as of 3:02 p.m. on May 10.

Marcos, so far, has 28,375 votes compared to Robredo's 11,132, the partial unofficial tally showed.

Duterte, meanwhile, has 20,009 votes compared to Pangilinan's 8,922 votes.

Partial unofficial results from overseas voters in Europe. Screenshot

Europe's cluster of precincts includes those in Italy, Spain, France, Switzerland, Portugal, Netherlands, Oslo, Vatican, United Kingdom, Russia, and Germany, among others.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICAS

In the cluster of precincts in the Middle East and Africa, Marcos also has a significant lead with some 95,929 votes while Robredo has 16,595.

The partial tally reflects 39.16 percent of election results transmitted or 327 out of the total 835 clustered precincts in the region as of 3:02 p.m. on May 10.

Partial unofficial results from the voting in the Middle East and Africas. Screenshot

Duterte also leads the vice presidential candidate race with 99,943 votes compared to 11,813 votes for Pangilinan.

The region tallied votes from Bahrain, Qatar, Israel, Syria, Jordan, Morocco, Iran, Lebanon, Egypt, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, among others.

As of May 5, the Comelec recorded a total of 23 percent voter turnout for overseas voters. The poll body is expecting higher participation this year compared to the previous elections.

As of 3:17 p.m. on May 10, at least 97.82 percent of the total election results from 105,439 of 107,785 clustered precincts have been transmitted.

Marcos is poised to become the country's 17th president with almost 40 million votes.

