Dong Gonzales reelected Pampanga 3rd district rep

MANILA — Unopposed Aurelio "Dong" Gonzales has won another term as representative of Pampanga's third district.

Gonzales drew in 275,128 votes, based on 613 election returns as of 5:47 a.m. Tuesday. Unopposed candidates need only one vote in order to be declared the winner.

Gonzales, who ran under ruling party PDP-Laban, was among 38 unopposed candidates for district representative. A total of 845 candidates were unchallenged in this year's elections, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group (IRG).

This is Gonzales' fifth term as representative of Pampanga's 3rd district, having served from 2007 to 2010, 2010 to 2013, 2016 to 2019, and 2019 to 2022. Earlier this year, he pushed for longer terms for the President, congressmen, and local officials under Resolution of Both Houses No. 7.

In 2020, the lawmaker supported the renewal of ABS-CBN Corp.'s franchise, saying the broadcasting firm helped Pampanga recover from the 1991 Mount Pinatubo eruption, the second-largest volcanic eruption in the 20th century.

