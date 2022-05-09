Congress may proclaim new president, VP by May 27-28

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The House of Representatives and the Senate are eyeing the proclamation of the new president and vice president by May 27 or May 28.

House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco and Senate President Vicente Sotto III shared this forecast on Monday during a press briefing at the House, held immediately after the initialization of the Consolidation and Canvassing System (CCS) machine that will canvass the Certificates of Canvass (COCs) from the provinces, cities and overseas.

“We can actually promise that we’ll get to finish everything by June,” said Speaker Velasco.

He said 5-7 days of canvassing may be too long.

As of posting time, presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. remained in the lead with 30,150,217 votes, compared with Leni Robredo's 14,370,640 in partial, unofficial results released 5:02 a.m

Manny Pacquiao remained in third (3,437,718), while Isko Moreno Domagoso was in fourth (1,835,987).

Meanwhile, Sara Duterte-Carpio dominated the vice-presidential race with 30,457,913 votes, more than thrice higher than second-running Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan.

In the past, the Speaker said the canvassing of votes took long because it was done manually. "This time it’s gonna be computerized. So you won’t see anymore white boards, manual tallies,” he said.

Senate President Sotto said the plan is to start the canvassing on the morning of May 24 since the House and Senate are about to resume session the day before or May 23. He said that will be the time the Senate would name its seven representatives to the National Board of Canvassers (NBOC).

The members of the Congressional Canvass Committee acting as the National Board of Canvassers (NBOC) will be presided over by Speaker Velasco and Senate President Sotto. Meanwhile, after the press briefing Speaker Velasco and Senate President Sotto welcomed foreign observers who are in the country for the 2022 general elections.

