MANILA – The Commission on Elections said the faster transmission of this year's election results is due to better facilities.

According to Commission on Elections acting Spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco, the facilities improved this year compared to that used in the 2019 midterm elections.

"Better transmission facilities, better program, better SD card quality po, and better trained poll workers and technicians po," Laudiangco said.

The Comelec earlier said at least 533 vote counting machines were reported defective, following several reports of long lines in polling precincts.

Reports of faulty vote-counting machines (VCMs), power outages, and other issues marred the nationwide elections, the first since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of 1:17 a.m. Tuesday, 84.39 percent of election returns have already been transmitted.

Partial and unofficial results from the Comelec showed Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. leading the presidential race with 27,052,601 votes, followed by Vice President Leni Robredo with 12,913,773 votes.

For vice president, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio leads with 27,098,199 votes, followed by Senator Francis Pangilinan with 8,089,754 votes.

