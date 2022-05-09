Over 500 VCMs reported defective, says Comelec

Electoral board officers at Precint 1055 at the Tomas Morato Elementary Sschool in Quezon City do the initial setup and checking to start the operation of the Vote Counting Machine during the national elections on May 9, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

MANILA - At least 533 vote counting machines were reported defective, an official said Monday night, following several reports of long lines in polling precincts.

“What is important is of the 106,174 [VCMs], only 533 ang nagkaproblema and meron po tayo nag-successful clustered precinct,” said Comelec Commissioner Marlon Casquejo.

Reports of faulty vote-counting machines (VCMs), power outages, and other issues marred the nationwide elections, the first since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in the day, Commission on Elections commissioner George Garcia said the poll body was in full control of the elections despite reports of glitches across the country.

Some 1,867 vote counting machines experienced technical problems in the early hours of voting, according to Garcia. This, despite majority of the machines hurdling the final testing and sealing.

Garcia listed the following common issues which he said were also resolved:

Paper Jam - 940

Rejected ballots - 606

VCM scanner - 158

VCM printer not printing - 87

Not printing properly - 76

As of 4:30 p.m., Casquejo said a total of 168 VCMs and 176 SD cards have been replaced.

Some 84,227 or 79 percent of the vote counting machines have reported to the Comelec Election Monitoring and Action Center while the rest could not report due to lack of signal, he said.