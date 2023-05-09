People place their bets at a Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) authorized lotto outlet in Sta Mesa Manila, July 31, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA, Philippines — The 6/45 Mega Lotto’s jackpot this coming Wednesday is expected to soar above P200 million.

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said that nobody got the winning combination of 04 -44-25-40-26-42 on Monday night, which carried a prize of P196.06 million.

As a result, the jackpot estimate for Wednesday's draw of the Mega Lotto will climb to P207 million, the PCSO said.

Mega Lotto is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

During Monday evening's draw for the Mega Lotto, 59 bettors won the second prize of P32,000 each after choosing five digits of the winning combination.

There was also no winner of the P29.7 million jackpot for the 6/55 Grand Lotto.

