Pimentel seeks COA presence during lotto awarding

People place their bets at a Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) authorized lotto outlet in Sta Mesa Manila, July 31, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- A Commission on Audit (COA) representative must be present in the awarding of prizes by the Philippine Charity and Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), said Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III.

Pimentel, among the three senators who filed a resolution seeking an investigation on the PCSO operations, said questions continue to linger if there are really legitimate winners of lotto grand prize.

“Sana mag-conduct na ng hearing dyan. And then, if we can invite some experts in the math departments of some schools, to give us the probability... of hitting the lotto jackpot in one lotto game. But the probability of jackpots being hit week after week,” Pimentel pointed out.

Pimentel, a mathematics major, said the chances of winning the smallest lotto game number combination is “1 in every 8 million.”

“It’s worth investigating and the purpose is actually for the PCSO to be more transparent. So that, if we are convinced that there is nothing fishy happening, all the more the players, the population, will patronize the games of PCSO. Yan ang purpose natin,” the senator said.

One reform that Pimentel is eyeing is to require the PCSO to publish the picture and names of lotto winners, or a Commission on Audit-verified identity of the winner.

“Para talaga makita natin if there is a real human being behind the announced winner of lotto games,” he said.

There will be a stronger public trust if there are at least some details regarding those so-called lotto winners, the senator said.

“COA must have a role in the release of information… dapat merong certified by COA na we have met the person… ang kulang lang natin more transparency,” Pimentel said.

