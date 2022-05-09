Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto delivers a speech on his first day as mayor at the Pasig City Hall on July 1, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA (UPDATE) - Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto is poised to win his re-election bid with a landslide victory, based on the latest partial, unofficial tally of votes Monday night.

As of 9:02 p.m., Pasig has already transmitted 89.38 percent of its election returns (ERs), according to data from the Commission on Elections' transparency server.

Based on the Comelec data, Sotto got 300,120 votes, while his rival Vice Mayor Iyo Bernardo got 40,757.

Former Pasig Rep. Dodot Jaworski, Sotto’s ally, is leading the vice-mayoral race with 183,610 votes, followed by Pasig councilor Mario “Junjun” Concepcion Jr. with 78,429 votes, and former councilor Christian Sia with 67,641.

Incumbent Pasig Rep. Roman Romulo is also expected to retain his seat in the House of Representatives as he garnered 271,712 votes in the partial tally.

Romulo’s opponents on Pasig’s congressional race are Ricky Eusebio (48,647) and Rex Maliuanag (3,607).

Members of Sotto’s Giting ng Pasig slate are also dominating the city council race in the first and second district.

Television personality Kiko Rustia is the top first district councilor based on the partial tally, while actress Angelu De Leon is leading in the second district.

