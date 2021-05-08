Quezon Rep. Suarez also tests positive for COVID-19 after gov husband acquires virus

Quezon Public Information Office

Quezon 3rd District Rep. Aleta Suarez announced on Saturday morning that she too tested positive for COVID-19, just days after her husband Gov. Danilo Suarez found out had been infected.



Suarez made the announcement on the social media account of the Quezon provincial government.

The lawmaker remains asymptomatic and is now under home isolation, being monitored by a doctor.

She said she underwent an RT-PCR test last May 6 as a close contact of her husband who had tested positive. She received the test result on Friday.

Suarez urged those who she had close contact with the past few days to go on self-quarantine and have them monitored for symptoms.

She likewise appealed to the public to strictly observe minimum health protocols such as wearing a face mask and face shield, hand washing and physical distancing at all times.