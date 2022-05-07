A participant submits her ballot for scanning with the PCOS machine during the COMELEC’s mock elections at the Padre Zamora Elementary School in Pasay City on December 29, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday said it would set up COVID-19 vaccination sites at all polling areas on election day, when some 67 million people are expected to cast their ballots.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the vaccination areas can administer boosters and jabs for the primary series.

"Para naman doon sa ating mga kababayan, may sinet-up po tayong vaccination sites sa lahat ng polling precinct," Vergeire said in a public briefing.

"Pagkatapos niyo pong bumoto maaari po kayong dumeretso dun kung wala pa kayong booster o di kaya ay kailangan pang kumpletuhin ang primary series. Ito po ay bigay ng ating pamahalaan libre para sa inyong lahat para tayo ay magkaroon ng tuloy tuloy na proteksyon."

No details were immediately available as of this story's posting, but media already sought additional information on the matter.

Comelec Commissioner George Garcia this week said this might discourage unvaccinated individuals to vote on election day.

"We have to focus sa election muna. Ibig sabihin, we have to allow our voters to vote first. Huwag na isabay sa pagboto, alam n'yo po kung bakit? Malilito po ang botante," he said.

Nearly 68 million individuals are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, government data showed, while 13.2 million already got their first booster.