Philippines to receive 2 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 jabs this week

A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium, April 6, 2021. Yves Herman, Reuters/file

MANILA - The Philippines is set to receive 2 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine this weekend, the head of the Philippines' vaccination program said Thursday.

The 2 million doses from the European pharmaceutical giant will arrive on May 8, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. told ABS-CBN News in a text message.

The AstraZeneca doses will come from the COVAX facility, according to Senate Committee on Health chair Christopher "Bong" Go.

"Malaking tulong lalo na ang AstraZeneca dahil marami sa ating mga medical frontliners, senior citizens at ‘yung merong comorbidities ang nabigyan na po ng first dose nito at naghihintay na lang maturukan ng kanilang second dose," the senator said during a legislative hearing.

(The jabs from AstraZeneca will be a big help for our medical frontliners, senior citizens and those with comorbidities who were given the first dose, but are still waiting for their second shot.)

The Philippines, which has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia, began its COVID-19 inoculation program in March using vaccines from Sinovac and AstraZeneca.

The country is expecting another 1.3 million doses from AstraZeneca next month through the orders of private firms.

Galvez said 1.5 million jabs from Chinese manufacturer Sinovac will arrive Friday.

