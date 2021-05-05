Philippines to receive add'l 1.5 million Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine doses on Friday

A team from the Philippine Embassy in China inspects boxes of CoronaVac vaccines at Sinovac's warehouse in Beijing. Photo from Philippine Ambassador to China Chito Sta. Romana



MANILA — The Philippines will receive on Friday an additional 1.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that it purchased from Chinese firm Sinovac, Manila's envoy to Beijing said Wednesday.

Ambassador Chito Sta. Romana posted photos of the Philippine embassy team inspecting boxes of vaccines at Sinovac's warehouse in Daxing, Beijing.

"A big shipment of Sinovac vaccines (1.5 million doses) will be delivered to the Philippines on Friday," Sta. Romana wrote in his post.

Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian earlier said 2 million doses of the Sinovac vaccines, called CoronaVac, would arrive in the country this month.

The CoronaVac has been administered mainly to the country’s health workers, and recently, was allowed for use on senior citizens.

The country has so far received 3.5 million doses of CoronaVac, of which, 1 million were donated by China while the rest were purchased by the government.

The other vaccine brands that have been delivered to the Philippines are those of AstraZeneca and Gamaleya Institute.

At least 2 million COVID-19 shots have been administered so far, of which, 1.7 million were first doses and 320,586 were second doses, a health official said on Wednesday.

The Philippines' confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,067,892 on Tuesday, of which 66,060 are considered active, the Department of Health had said.

Its first case was reported on Jan. 30 last year, involving a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged in late 2019.

The Philippine government aims to inoculate up to 70 million this year to achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus.

RELATED VIDEO: