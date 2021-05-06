Magnitude 5.1 quake jolts Davao del Sur

MANILA - A magnitude-5.1 earthquake rocked Davao del Sur on Thursday afternoon, Phivolcs said.
The tremor, which happened 8 kilometers southwest of Magsaysay town at 2:24 p.m., was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 17 kilometers, according to Phivolcs.
The tremor was not expected to cause damage but will spawn aftershocks, state seismologists said.
The following instrumental intensities were reported:
- Intensity V - Koronadal City, South Cotabato
- Intensity III - Kidapawan City, Cotabato
- Intensity II - Kiamba, South Cotabato; General Santos City
A magnitude-6.1 quake hit the same town and nearby areas in February, leaving at least 3 injured.
The Philippines is situated on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.
— With a report from Agence France-Presse
