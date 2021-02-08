Magnitude 6.1 Davao del Sur temblor part of series of quakes: Phivolcs

Rescuers from the municipality of Magsaysay in Davao del Sur carry tarpaulins for distribution to evacuees following the magnitude 6.6 earthquake that hit Mindanao on October 29, 2019. The tremor that has so far claimed six lives jolted several parts of Mindanao still reeling from the 6.3 magnitude quake less than two weeks ago. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The magnitude 6.1 earthquake that rocked Mindanao on Sunday is part of a series of tremors that began in 2019, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said Monday.

The quake, initially measured at magnitude 6.3, struck 6 kilometers southeast of Magsaysay town, Davao del Sur and was felt in the whole of Mindanao, according to Phivolcs officer-in-charge Renato Solidum.

"Itong lindol kahapon ay karugtong ng mga serye ng lindol na nagsimula noong October 2019. 'Yung pinakamalaki nga in 2019, magnitude 6.9 earthquake sa Davao del Sur," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(This earthquake yesterday is a continuation of the series of tremors that began in October 2019. The biggest one in 2019 was the magnitude 6.9 earthquake in Davao del Sur.)

"Yung kumilos kahapon 'yung Makilala-Malungon fault, 'yan din 'yung kumilos nung December 2019, magkaibang branch lang. Sabi nga natin pwede pang magkaroon ng iba pang lindol d'yan so kailangan talagang handang-handa parati ang ating mga kababayan."

(The Makilala-Malungon fault that moved yesterday was also the same fault that moved in December 2019, it was just a different branch. As we have said, there could be more tremors so the public needs to be always prepared.)

The magnitude 6.9 temblor that struck Davao del Sur in December 2019 left 13 dead and displaced some 50,000 residents, according to the national disaster council.

Two months earlier, three powerful quakes, all of which were above magnitude 6, left at least 23 dead and scores injured.