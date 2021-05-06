Grade 12 student clinches 3-peat win at PH math olympiad

Photo courtesy of the Department of Science and Technology

MANILA — A Grade 12 student from the Grace Christian College has won a prestigious national mathematics competition for the third year in a row.

Bryce Ainsley Sanchez bested over 2 dozen other finalists at the 23rd Philippine Mathematical Olympiad (PMO), held online last March 19 to 20, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) said.

With his win, Sanchez is set to represent the country in the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO), a world championship mathematics competition for high school students.

Grade 12 student Steven Reyes of Saint Jude Catholic School trailed behind Sanchez as the first runner up of the national contest.

Reyes was a consistent national finalist in previous PMOs as well as a silver medalist in the International Physics Olympiad in 2018 and 2019.

Grade 10 student Raphael Dylan Dalida of the Philippine Science High School placed third. He was the first runner-up in last year's PMO, as well as a bronze medalist alongside Sanchez at last year's IMO.

"Bryce’s achievement is all the more notable and exemplary given the challenges that everyone—most especially students like him and his fellow competitors—have had to face over the past year," said DOST Science Education Institute Director Josette Biyo.

The PMO, organized annually by the Mathematical Society of the Philippines, is a nationwide mathematics competition for secondary school students, who compete for the honor of representing the nation at the annual IMO.

