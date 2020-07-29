PH to compete in first online International Math Olympiad

Handout

MANILA -- The International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) will be held online for the first time this September due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Philippines is one of the participating countries in the math competition, which is scheduled from September 19 to 28.

The country's delegation, as announced by the Mathematical Society of the Philippines (MSP), includes Immanuel Josiah Balete from St. Stephen's High School, Sarji Elijah Bona from De La Salle University Integrated School Manila/Palawan Hope Christian School, Raphael Dylan Dalida from Philippine Science High School Main Campus, Vincent Dela Cruz from Valenzuela School of Mathematics and Science, Andres Rico Gonzales III from De La Salle University Integrated School Manila, and Bryce Ainsley Sanchez from Grace Christian College.

Team leader Christian Paul Chan Shio from Ateneo de Manila University and deputy team leader Carlo Francisco Adajar from University of the Philippines Diliman will mentor the national bets.

The 61st IMO was originally slated this July in St. Petersburg, Russia, but was postponed because of the pandemic.

Dr. Josette Biyo, director of the Department of Science and Technology - Science Education Institute (DOST-SEI), congratulated the national team and MSP for "soldiering on" amid the COVID-19 crisis.

"We congratulate our national team for the 61st IMO. Although we're living in very challenging times, your constant pursuit of excellence inspires us to do the same. We wish you all the best in the coming competition," Biyo said in a statement released by DOST-SEI on Wednesday.