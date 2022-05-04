Screengrab from RTVM

MANILA - The government on Wednesday launched the new Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, the country’s national maternity hospital, in Tayuman, Sta. Cruz, Manila.

The P2-billion government-funded hospital building, which has been delayed for over 5 years for various reasons, has an 800-bed capacity and offers more spaces and more privacy to its patients.

Compared to the old Fabella hospital, which has big wards with more than 50 beds each, rooms in the new building have a maximum of 8 beds.

President Rodrigo Duterte, who led the inauguration ceremony, expressed hope that the new and modern facility will be able to provide better healthcare to the Filipino people “especially mothers, newborn infants and pediatric cases.”

He also took the time to thank healthcare workers for their sacrifices and hard work during the pandemic, urging them “to remain steadfast in the noble task of promoting our people’s health and saving lives.”

"Your efforts, especially in the past two years, have been heroic. To this, you have the full support and the eternal gratitude of the Filipino people,” Duterte said.

“Salamat sa tulong ninyo sa gobyerno.”

The President said no Filipino would be left behind in the government’s efforts in improving the country’s healthcare system.

"With less than two months in my term… I cannot afford to waste time and resources, as we fulfill our promise to a better healthcare and a more responsive system across the country,” he said.

“I assure you that no Filipino will be left behind as we steadfastly and collectively work towards a stronger and healthier nation.”