Fabella Hospital sees increase in COVID-19 infections

Fabella Hospital COVID-19 infections climb, 30 mothers test positive

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

People buy street food from vendors outside the Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial, known for admitting pregnant women and babies, in Manila on Thursday, a few days before the enhanced community quarantine in the metro is set to end. The hospital, in a news report, said it is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases with 30 mothers, 3 newborns, and 2 children infected with the virus.