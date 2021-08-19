Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Fabella Hospital COVID-19 infections climb, 30 mothers test positive

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 19 2021 08:01 PM | Updated as of Aug 20 2021 09:14 AM

Fabella Hospital sees increase in COVID-19 infections

People buy street food from vendors outside the Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial, known for admitting pregnant women and babies, in Manila on Thursday, a few days before the enhanced community quarantine in the metro is set to end. The hospital, in a news report, said it is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases with 30 mothers, 3 newborns, and 2 children infected with the virus.

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID19   Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital   Fabella Hospital   street food  