MANILA — Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) Senior Assistant General Manager Bryan Co has been named as the agency's officer-in-charge following the preventive suspension of its General Manager Cesar Chiong, the transportation department said on Wednesday.

"Sa ngayon ang ipapalit namin ay yung next in line muna, ang Senior Assistant General Manager ay si Mr. Bryan Co," Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo when asked who would head MIAA while Chiong was suspended.

Chiong on Tuesday said the preventive suspension stemmed from his move to reassign "certain MIAA employees", which he asserted was part of efforts to improve airport operations.

The suspension order "was based on an anonymous complaint alleging grave abuse of authority," he said in a statement.

Chiong's suspension followed a power outage at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3, which cancelled several flights on Labor Day, Monday.

A separate glitch on New Year's Day also grounded hundreds of flights and affected some 65,000 travelers.

The Philippine airspace will be closed for 6 hours on May 17 to allow authorities to replace an equipment that faltered and caused the Jan. 1 travel chaos.