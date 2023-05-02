MANILA — The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the preventive suspension of Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) General Manager Cesar Chiong.

Chiong, in a statement, said the preventive suspension, which he received Tuesday and dated April 28, was made because he had reassigned "certain MIAA employees."

But he asserted that the move was part of his push to improve the operations at the airport.

"The country’s main airport faces extremely difficult challenges, and we have started to implement plans and programs that aim to enhance passenger experience at our country’s main gateway," Chiong said.

The order "was based on an anonymous complaint alleging grave abuse of authority," said Chiong.

ABS-CBN News has reached out the Office of the Ombudsman for a copy of the suspension order.

Chiong's preventive suspension came amid the latest power outage crisis that gripped Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

The MIAA chief believes he will be "vindicated and cleared in the end" from the accusations.

More details to follow.

