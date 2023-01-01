Domestic travelers get their boarding passes at an electronic booth to board their flight at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City in April 2022. FILE/Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) — Flights going to and departing from Manila were put “on hold” on New Year’s Day due to technical issues, in a “crisis” that stranded passengers at affected local and international airports.

The wide-ranging delays at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) were caused by “technical issues” at the Air Navigation Facilities of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), the group confirmed in its apology issued Sunday, January 1.

The CAAP said it has put in place “emergency protocols to address the situation to enable flight operations to resume as soon as possible.”

The Manila International Airport Airport Authority (MIAA) likewise apologized to affected passengers, saying it has mobilized its Crisis Management Team to gather aviation and airport agencies to “cushion the impact of the incident.”

“It is expected that flight departures and arrivals will be retimed to new schedules. In view of this, passengers were advised to await instructions or announcements from the airlines and stay inside the Terminals and approach the nearest airline or airport help desk for updates,” the MIAA said.

Philippine Airlines notified passengers that “a number of flights will need to be delayed or diverted,” and advised them to check the status of their journey before proceeding to NAIA.

Cebu Pacific similarly told passengers to “expect flight disruptions,” citing the Philippine Air Traffic Management Center’s “power outage and loss of communication which are affecting all operations.”

As runway operations at NAIA remained “on hold” Sunday afternoon, international flights had to be diverted, including departures from Bali to Manila, which instead had to go to Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia.

Scores of passengers bound from Manila from local airports like Caticlan, Puerto Princesa, and Zamboanga City; as well as Filipinos returning from Changi Airport in Singapore were also stranded as they awaited new flight details.

MIAA, in its statement, said airline operators “have initiated their respective contingency measures to mitigate the effect of the situation to their passengers.”

“Rights of passengers under the Air Passenger Bill of Rights shall be upheld under the circumstances,” the group said.

— With reports from Jacque Manabat and Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News