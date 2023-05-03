The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines reported a runway excursion at the Palanan Airport in Isabela on Wednesday. CAAP

MANILA — An aircraft figured in a runway excursion at the Palanan Airport in Isabela on Wednesday, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said.

The Piper PA-31-350 Navajo Chieftain aircraft, operated by Cyclone Airways,, "experienced a runway excursion" at around 10:13 a.m., the CAAP said in a statement, citing a report from the Palanan Airport Security and Intelligence Service.

The CAAP said the aircraft's 9 passengers "safely disembarked and [were] attended to" after the incident.

The aviation regulator said personnel from the Aircraft Accident Investigation and Inquiry Board were deployed to the area to "supervise the extraction of the disabled aircraft."

Palanan Airport returned to normal operations at 11:23 a.m., the CAAP said.